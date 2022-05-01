ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Stagecoach 2022 Star Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

wvli927.com
 3 days ago

Get those boots that are made for...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Indio, CA
Entertainment
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KESQ News Channel 3

Post-Stagecoach traffic is surprisingly bearable

Stagecoach is over, and the traffic is moderate compared to the last two weekends of Coachella. According to residents who live in the area, the festival-goers left earlier in the day and now the traffic is bearable. The festival's traffic leaving Indio traveling the Interstate 1 - 10 is surprisingly reasonable as the last of The post Post-Stagecoach traffic is surprisingly bearable appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Stagecoach#Sightings
Boston 25 News

Photos: Carrie Underwood, Axl Rose wow Stagecoach Festival crowd with surprise duets

Underwood and Rose Indio, CA - April 30: Guns n Roses lead singer Axl Rose makes a surprise appearance with Saturdays headliner Carrie Underwood to sing a pair of the groups famous songs on the Mane Stage during the second day of the three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio Saturday, April 30, 2022. It is the first Stagecoach since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
INDIO, CA
UPI News

'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16

May 3 (UPI) -- Former Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died, her family announced. She was 16. Posey's mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, confirmed the news of her death Monday on social media. In that Facebook post, Gatterman shared a photo of Posey in the gown she wore to prom last month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Fitted Dress In Italy As Scott Disick Bonds With Son Mason, 12, In LA: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a little break from co-parenting duties during her Italian getaway while her ex Scott Disick kept watch over their kids back at home in the States. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday (April 30), the POOSH founder posted a photo album of her gorgeous trip to Europe, including pics of herself rocking a fierce green gown. On the same day, Scott was snapped hanging out with their son Mason, 12, after a dinner date in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Capitol Studios Set to Close for Two Years, 13 Staffers to Be Let Go

Hollywood’s historic Capitol Studios are closing for as much as two years starting this summer, as the Capitol Records Tower building continues to undergo repairs. Thirteen studio staffers were informed Friday (April 29) that their jobs will be eliminated when the studio shuts down in a few months. Paula...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Sweet Deal Blooms at Pageant of the Masters

MOMS? They never seem to take a moment to be still, it's true. They're always on the go and on the move, in forward motion, making things happen, helping others, doing it all and then some. They're super-duper, ultra-incredible icons, in short, and treating them to an evening of art, joy, and, yes, a surreal sort of stillness may be just the ticket this Mother's Day. But before that evening can happen? Tickets are required, giving you and your mom a chance to take a seat at one of the Golden State's most majestic, storied, and elegantly offbeat shows. It's the...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy