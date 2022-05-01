Stagecoach 2022 Star Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

MOMS? They never seem to take a moment to be still, it's true. They're always on the go and on the move, in forward motion, making things happen, helping others, doing it all and then some. They're super-duper, ultra-incredible icons, in short, and treating them to an evening of art, joy, and, yes, a surreal sort of stillness may be just the ticket this Mother's Day. But before that evening can happen? Tickets are required, giving you and your mom a chance to take a seat at one of the Golden State's most majestic, storied, and elegantly offbeat shows. It's the...

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO