The 2022 NBA draft will give a selection of the league's worst teams a chance to select a player who can improve their fortunes for next season and beyond. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons each have 14% odds to obtain that No. 1 pick, and it stands to reason that each is in the process of planning for that scenario and others of a less favorable variety.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO