Boston, MA

Flames Rip Through Triple-Decker Home In Dorchester, Causing Extensive Damage

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — A heavy fire broke out at a triple-decker home in Dorchester Saturday night.

The Boston Fire Department says the fire took place on Leedsville Street. All the residents got out of the home.

Firefighters say there is extensive damage on both sides of the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Two firefighters needed to be taken to the hospital for injuries.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting families with emergency services.

