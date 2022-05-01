ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, MS

Lady Panthers squeak past defending champs, advance to 2A third round

By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel
Pine Grove right fielder Carley Greer was 2 for 3 at the plate, scored the game's only run, and threw out the game-tying run to end the sixth inning in the Lady Panthers' 1-0 win over Myrtle on Saturday. Dillon Barnes | Southern Sentinel

PINE GROVE • Pine Grove’s struggles at the plate never affected its defense.

The Lady Panthers flashed the leather in key moments behind star pitcher Lizzie Meeks to knock off defending Class 1A champ Myrtle 1-0 and complete the second-round sweep in the Class 2A playoff matchup.

Pine Grove (25-6) advances to the third round next week, where it will face East Webster.

Runs came at a premium, which wasn’t the case in the Lady Panthers’ 10-6 win on Thursday as they racked up eight hits and used five Myrtle (15-8) errors to overcome four of their own.

“We were fortunate enough to hit the ball a lot better Thursday and didn’t play as well as defensively, which you’ve got to have. And then tonight, when you’re not hitting the ball as well, we played much better on defense,” said Pine Grove head coach Justin Jordan. “It wasn’t perfect, but every time we needed a play, they made it.”

Pine Grove tallied just three hits – two from Carley Greer – who doubled to start the second, and later scored on an errant pickoff throw to third base that scooted into left field.

“A play that we make nine times out of 10, we miss to get our out,” Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon said.

Greer came up huge in the field as well. In the top of the sixth, the right fielder gunned down Myrtle’s Kinzie Waits before crossing the plate after a single from Caylie Streich to end in the inning.

“With as many big players that we have, she’s a big player in her own right,” Jordan said of Greer. “She’s consistently made plays all year.”

The huge throw came one play after some drama ensued, where Emma Mayer scored on what seemed to be a game-tying single from Olivia Decanter. But Mayer was called out on runner’s interference.

It was a similar feeling Pine Grove had experienced the frame before, when Hailey Keeton was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth, but was called out after the umpire ruled she made a swipe with her arm to cause the contact.

“With the bases loaded that was a huge out for us,” said Jordan. “Even though that was a big momentum swing, we got down – bam – get back on the field, drop it all and get ready to make the next play. Then we were fortunate enough for a call to go our way.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Pine Grove catcher Ellie Fryar wiped out a pair of singles and a two-out walk in the third by hosing two runners on the base paths.

Big Stat: Meeks gave up six hits and three walks, while striking out just three Lady Hawks.

Coach Speak: “She’s a beast every time she steps on the mound.” – Jordan, on Meeks.

