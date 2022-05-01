A man died after reportedly falling off a cliff

UPDATE: The sheriff's office has identified the man who died as Chasen Alibrando, 25, of Santa Monica. Aithorities say his death appears accidental but a final determination is pending toxicology reports.

Fire officials initially said the victim was 18.

—-

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are investigating the death of a man who fell off a cliff in Isla Vista.

The incident occurred at 11:37 PM on Friday April 29, 2022 at the 6600 block of Del Playa in Isla Vista.

Santa Barbara County Fire said the victim was an 18 year-old man. The agency said rescue crews tried to resuscitate the man but were unsuccessful.

No details on how the man fell have been released.

Law enforcement officials are continuing the investigation.