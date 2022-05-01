ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

A man died after reportedly falling off a cliff

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJbsZ_0fPVBwxB00

UPDATE: The sheriff's office has identified the man who died as Chasen Alibrando, 25, of Santa Monica. Aithorities say his death appears accidental but a final determination is pending toxicology reports.

Fire officials initially said the victim was 18.
—-

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are investigating the death of a man who fell off a cliff in Isla Vista.

The incident occurred at 11:37 PM on Friday April 29, 2022 at the 6600 block of Del Playa in Isla Vista.

Santa Barbara County Fire said the victim was an 18 year-old man. The agency said rescue crews tried to resuscitate the man but were unsuccessful.

No details on how the man fell have been released.

Law enforcement officials are continuing the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Isla Vista, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Monica, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Monica, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim was named as 66-year-old Aloma Waith of Stockton. California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isla#Accident
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

1 dead after falling from window in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after falling from a window in Ogden. Officials say the person fell from a window at an apartment complex Wednesday. No other information has been released. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Idaho State Journal

Trailer unhooks from pickup on I-15 near Blackfoot resulting in three wrecks that partially blocked freeway and backed up traffic for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at 4:39 p.m. on April 29, 2022, on I-15 at milepost 98, north of Blackfoot. A 66-year-old man from Shelley was driving southbound on I-15 in a Chevrolet pickup pulling a trailer. A 51-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving northbound in a Dodge pickup with two passengers. A 61-year-old man from Morgan, UT was also northbound in a Toyota Corolla. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy