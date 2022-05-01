ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria playgrounds getting a splash of color thanks to local volunteer groups

By Delaney White
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LE4SY_0fPVBtJ000

Santa Maria playgrounds are getting a splash of color thanks to local volunteer groups.

On this sunny Saturday, volunteers from local churches rolled up their sleeves and put their paintbrushes to the pavement to bring color to the playground at Pine Grove Elementary in Santa Maria.

"It just means a lot to be able to give back to the community," said Charles Peterson, South Valley Community Church volunteer.

South Valley Community Church and Orcutt Presbyterian Church are working through Serve Santa Maria to give back to the community through painting.

"We've painted basically the United States. Each state is a different color. We've painted hopscotches, four square," said Peterson.

They also painted tether ball courts. Volunteers say some of the lines were already drawn for the courts, they just needed reinforcement. The new addition students are most excited about is a life-size, color-coated map of the United States.

"[...] they were excited because that was their country, their state, they were excited to find out where they lived and the different spots where they were," said Scott Campbell, South Valley Community Church Lead Pastor.

Painting these maps on playgrounds across Santa Maria is the main goal of the project.

"It's an honor for us because here we are churches, a part of the community, with the ability to come in and to step in, especially at an elementary school," said Campbell.

Volunteers hope this will promote learning and outdoor activity for students.

"So just to be able to be a part of that, it really warms my heart and I'm sure it warms the hearts of all the volunteers," said Peterson.

Throughout the spring service day volunteers for Serve Santa Maria also removed graffiti on Depot Street and pulled weeds at Buena Vista Park.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Girl's Cancer Leads Mom to 'Overwhelming' Discovery of More Than 50 Sick Kids Near Closed Nuclear Lab

Melissa Bumstead made a terrifying discovery in 2014 as her four-year-old daughter Grace lay in a hospital bed battling a rare form of leukemia. While keeping vigil at the Los Angeles medical center where Grace was receiving treatment, Bumstead began meeting the parents of more than 50 children with equally rare cancers and was horrified to learn that they all lived near one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Maria, CA
Society
City
Santa Maria, CA
97.5 KISS FM

Jenny’s Hope Huge Event in Columbia Park

Adopt don't shop! Well, if you are a believer in that, this is your chance to find that furry friend to forever change both your and their lives. Saturday, April 30, Jenny's Hope is hosting an adoption extravaganza in Columbia Park. There will be dozens of local (and surrounding area) shelters and pet rescue organizations to help assist you in finding your new best friend.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Playgrounds#Graffiti
SFGate

He planned a treasure hunt for the ages — until he went missing

Let’s start at journey’s end. Some adventures exact a terrible cost. It’s the last Sunday in January. More than 300 guests walk single file into the Arcata Community Center in far North California. Some wear blazers with sneakers, and some wear gingham dresses with muddy hiking boots. They patiently wait their turn and then sign their names into the guest book.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Hanford Sentinel

Santa Barbara woman wins $150K motorhome at Chumash Casino

A Santa Barbara woman cashed in her winning ticket in Chumash Casino Resort's Dream Big giveaway Sunday and claimed a 2022 Georgetown motorhome worth over $150,000. Prior to claiming her prize, Martha O. said she didn't know her name had been called during the grand prize drawing that took place at 10 p.m.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy