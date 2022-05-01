Santa Maria playgrounds getting a splash of color thanks to local volunteer groups

Santa Maria playgrounds are getting a splash of color thanks to local volunteer groups.

On this sunny Saturday, volunteers from local churches rolled up their sleeves and put their paintbrushes to the pavement to bring color to the playground at Pine Grove Elementary in Santa Maria.

"It just means a lot to be able to give back to the community," said Charles Peterson, South Valley Community Church volunteer.

South Valley Community Church and Orcutt Presbyterian Church are working through Serve Santa Maria to give back to the community through painting.

"We've painted basically the United States. Each state is a different color. We've painted hopscotches, four square," said Peterson.

They also painted tether ball courts. Volunteers say some of the lines were already drawn for the courts, they just needed reinforcement. The new addition students are most excited about is a life-size, color-coated map of the United States.

"[...] they were excited because that was their country, their state, they were excited to find out where they lived and the different spots where they were," said Scott Campbell, South Valley Community Church Lead Pastor.

Painting these maps on playgrounds across Santa Maria is the main goal of the project.

"It's an honor for us because here we are churches, a part of the community, with the ability to come in and to step in, especially at an elementary school," said Campbell.

Volunteers hope this will promote learning and outdoor activity for students.

"So just to be able to be a part of that, it really warms my heart and I'm sure it warms the hearts of all the volunteers," said Peterson.

Throughout the spring service day volunteers for Serve Santa Maria also removed graffiti on Depot Street and pulled weeds at Buena Vista Park.