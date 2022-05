The featherweight matchup between Cat Zingano and Pam Sorenson is being targeted for June. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the bout is now in the works for Bellator 282, which takes place June 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The bout has been agreed upon with both contracts expected to be signed soon. Zingano revealed the potential date in a recent interview with The Schmo.

