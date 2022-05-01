ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Abbeville voters select former police chief as head of PD

By KATC News
 3 days ago
A former Police Chief in Abbeville has once again been selected to head the police department there.

Voters selected Mike Hardy (REP) as Chief of Police in Abbeville. Hardy beat out current police chief William "Bill" Spearman by 44 votes , receiving 51 percent of the vote.

Hardy previously served 12 years in the position. He has also held positions with other law enforcement offices in Vermilion Parish.

23.4 percent of voters turned out for this runoff election, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Last month, voters selected a new mayor to lead the city.

Roslyn R. White took over the position as Mayor of Abbeville from Mark Piazza who did not seek re-election

