Saint Martinville, LA

St. Martinville chooses new mayor, ousting Mitchell

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
A new mayor has been elected in St. Martinville.

Voters have selected Jason Willis as their new head of the city.

Willis beat out current Mayor Melinda Mitchell, receiving 58 percent of the vote. He received 1,161 votes to Mitchell's 853 votes

    47.6 percent of voters turned out for the runoff election.
