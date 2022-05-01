ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Errant throw on bunt attempt gives Orioles walk-off win over Red Sox, 2-1, in 10 innings

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103WUo_0fPV83zz00
The Orioles celebrate after their 2-1 walk-off win over the Red Sox on Saturday night at Camden Yards. Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS

As the Orioles threatened in the bottom of Saturday’s 10th inning at Camden Yards, Jorge López pleaded with manager Brandon Hyde, begging to go back out for another inning if needed and continue the bullpen’s scoreless start to Baltimore’s series with the Boston Red Sox.

But the Orioles did not need a third inning from their closer, or even another out from any of their relievers. On a night Baltimore’s bullpen did not make a mistake with 5 1/3 scoreless innings, they capitalized on one from Boston’s, with a wayward throw from Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura on Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos’ bunt attempt allowing Jorge Mateo to score easily for a 2-1 walk-off victory.

“We just battled to the end,” said López, who also pitched one-third of an inning among the bullpen’s three shutout frames Friday before combining with five relievers Saturday.

The collective performance allowed the Orioles (7-14) to win a game in which Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi carried a no-hitter into the sixth, with a two-out double from Cedric Mullins spoiling the bid and another in the eighth allowing Anthony Santander to drive him in as the tying run.

With pinch-runner Mateo automatically at second, Sawamura opened the 10th by intentionally walking pinch-hitter Ryan McKenna, who was likely to bunt. Instead, that task fell to Chirinos, who fouled off his first attempt between two balls before popping another try toward the mound. With the ball in the air, Mateo initially held up near second, giving Sawamura time to get the force at third once it fell, but his throw sailed over Rafael Devers, allowing the speedster to casually jog home for the winning run.

The game would have reached that point without Baltimore’s bullpen. Félix Bautista closed the line on Spenser Watkins’ fourth strong start by getting the final out of the fifth; Watkins’ 2.55 ERA trails only Bruce Zimmermann’s 0.93 among Orioles’ starters. Bryan Baker handled the sixth, with Joey Krehbiel, Cionel Pérez and Dillon Tate then recording two outs each.

“They’re absolutely nasty,” Watkins said. “To watch them do it and then Jorge come in and close the door, it’s fun to watch.”

López, who struggled as a starter in 2021 but has become dominant at the back of Baltimore’s bullpen, pitched a clean ninth. With a runner automatically at second to open the 10th and the top of Boston’s order due up, he worked around a two-out walk, one of only three base runners the Orioles’ relievers allowed Saturday. López has a 1.59 ERA in 10 outings.

“I love to be out there, doesn’t matter what the situation,” López said. “We know the season is so long, so we’re going to have the up-and-downs, but just get out there and have fun and get that mentality of just put those guys out and give the chance for the team to win.”

Added Watkins, who shared the rotation with López last year: “He’s a different animal out there this year.”

Seeing is believing

Most televisions in the Orioles’ clubhouse before the game were showing “Bull Durham,” but one played a repeating video of Eovaldi allowing home runs to opposing batters, most on other American League East teams, with a handful of singles by Orioles mixed in.

What appeared to be a visualization attempt didn’t carry over into the game. Two turns through the lineup against Eovaldi, Baltimore’s only base runner came opening the second inning when Austin Hays reached on shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ error. After Eovaldi recorded the second out of the fifth with his seventh strikeout — and Chris Owings’ 12th in his first 17 at-bats as an Oriole — Mullins lined a double to left for the Orioles’ first hit, but Santander followed with a groundout, continuing Baltimore’s yearlong struggles with runners in scoring position.

They stretched into the seventh, as well, with Eovaldi retiring the next three Orioles after Ryan Mountcastle and Hays singled to open the inning. Baltimore started the series 0-for-12 with runners on second, third or both in the series, giving the Orioles hits in fewer than one-sixth of such at-bats to that point.

“We’ve always kind of struggled with Eovaldi, and he’s got great stuff,” Hyde said. “He was on tonight too, three hits, no walks, so seven innings of 99 [mph] with a split and a slider. We’re mostly right-handed. That’s not easy. It’s a tough matchup for us.”

Santander’s game-tying single in the eighth off reliever Matt Barnes ended the drought, and although Chirinos’ 10th-inning at-bat went down as a fielder’s choice and error, it provided a win regardless.

“We haven’t had a ton of success against these guys, and so just trying to scratch out a run somehow,” Hyde said. “Fortunately, we took advantage of a mistake there in the last inning.”

Around the horn

  • Trey Mancini was not available Saturday after bruising his ribs running into the outfield wall playing right field Friday, Hyde said, adding he hopes Mancini will be able to play in Sunday’s series finale.
  • The Orioles are still awaiting updates on the inflammation in Alexander Wells’ left elbow and Chris Ellis’ right shoulder, Hyde said before the game. Both pitchers are on the 10-day injured list.
  • With roster size reducing from 28 to 26 players after Sunday’s game, the Orioles are still considering their options, Hyde said, adding that the way they’ve pitched thus far this year would make it easier to carry 13 pitchers rather than the maximum allowance of 14.
  • Top prospect Adley Rutschman continued his minor league rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen with hits in the first four of his five at-bats, including two doubles off right-hander Mick Abel, the Philadelphia Phillies’ No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America. In four games — two each at catcher and designated hitter — Rutschman is hitting .462 with a 1.225 OPS.

RED SOX@ORIOLES

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Blue Jays and Astros meet with series tied 1-1

LINE: Blue Jays -153, Astros +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Toronto has gone 8-4 at home and 14-8 overall. The Blue Jays are 8-2 in games decided by one run. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: Players open to ‘happy medium’ with the potential of a pitch clock coming as early as next season

After his impressive major league debut, Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish said that although he was nervous, he didn’t feel blown away by the stage. “At the end of the day, it’s the same game I’ve been playing,” he said. But that’s not entirely true. The pitch clock being tested in the upper minors has yet to arrive in the major leagues, meaning Bradish, the best of four pitching prospects ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

After lengthy rain delay and strong start from Jordan Lyles, Orioles’ bats break out in series-clinching 9-5 win over Red Sox

Between the start and finish of the sixth inning Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, more than two hours had transpired. It had begun with a thunderous solo shot from second baseman Rougned Odor and continued with a lengthy rain delay. But when the Orioles retook the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, none of the offensive eruptions had been dampened by the wait nor the weather. It got ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

In left-center field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, lasting memories create ‘Elrod’s Corner’ in honor of longtime coach

It still surprises Lindsay Barnes, all these years later. Back then, for an elementary school student visiting Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the batting practice stop at the bullpen was a mandatory part of the trip. But Barnes didn’t expect a connection with a coach, particularly one who had such a long major league career. Even still, he handed an Orioles cap down into the bullpen. The coach ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias resting Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Urias is resting after starting the past four games. Tyler Nevin is shifting to the hot corner and hitting seventh. Trey Mancini (ribs) is returning to the lineup to play designated hitter and bat second. Austin Hays is hitting fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Félix Bautista
Person
Cionel Pérez
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Rafael Devers
FOX Sports

Twins look to continue win streak, take on the Orioles

LINE: Twins -170, Orioles +145; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore has an 8-14 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .299 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Mets manager Showalter suspended 1 game for reliever’s pitch

NEW YORK — Mets manager Buck Showalter was suspended for Monday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball determined New York reliever Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night. Lopez, optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday night’s victory, received a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Astros' Jake Odorizzi, 3 relievers shut out Mariners

Jake Odorizzi carried a shutout into the seventh inning, three relievers finished it off, and Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena slugged home runs as the host Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday. The Astros ended a two-game losing streak while the Mariners lost for the fifth time...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens taking pitches for Mariners against Astros

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros. Torrens is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Torrens for 9.2 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $2,000 salary. Per...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Baseball America#Bunt#The Red Sox#The Boston Red Sox
Reuters

Clayton Kershaw sets L.A. strikeout record in loss to Tigers

Clayton Kershaw set the Los Angeles Dodgers’ all-time strikeout record but the visiting Detroit Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory on Saturday night. Kershaw entered the game three strikeouts shy of Don Sutton’s record of 2,696 in a Dodgers uniform. Kershaw finished the night with seven strikeouts. He didn’t figure in the decision, giving up one run on four hits while issuing two walks.
DETROIT, MI
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy