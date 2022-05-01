Kingsport residents turn out for Borden block party

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport residents took advantage of the sunshine and warm weather Saturday and gathered at a block party in the city.

The block party took place Saturday afternoon at Borden Park and guests were able to enjoy karaoke, live music, food and more.

“I can’t say how proud I am of the people who came together to help make this possible and that have already offered to help in future events, this one might have been a little disorganized but I don’t even care,” said volunteer Elizabeth Cross.

The event was also an opportunity to tackle the homelessness issue. Those who were in attendance spoke about the Hunger First organization and how they can help the homeless.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.