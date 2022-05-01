ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport residents turn out for Borden block party

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NLBk_0fPV7tuR00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport residents took advantage of the sunshine and warm weather Saturday and gathered at a block party in the city.

The block party took place Saturday afternoon at Borden Park and guests were able to enjoy karaoke, live music, food and more.

Boone Lake Cleanup nets around 180 bags of garbage

“I can’t say how proud I am of the people who came together to help make this possible and that have already offered to help in future events, this one might have been a little disorganized but I don’t even care,” said volunteer Elizabeth Cross.

The event was also an opportunity to tackle the homelessness issue. Those who were in attendance spoke about the Hunger First organization and how they can help the homeless.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Judge finds Hunger First director guilty on multiple charges

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Hunger First Director Michael Gillis, he allowed two men to rest at the front of the organization’s building on Aug. 20, 2020. When he left the site to serve lunches to those experiencing homelessness, he returned to find a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officer ordering the men to leave […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Nearly $2K raised for slain Fall Branch student

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fall Branch Elementary student Jessie Allen was just 7 years old when he and his grandmother were killed in a Chuckey home. While the circumstances surrounding the child’s and 59-year-old Sherry Cole’s deaths remain unclear, the tragic aftermath left behind funeral expenses, which the school hopes to offset with donations. […]
FALL BRANCH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Society
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt wins primary

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt has won the Republican Party primary, virtually ensuring a second term in office. The incumbent sheriff won 71.76% of the vote while his challenger, Andy Barham, won 28.17%, according to unofficial election results. Holt was elected county sheriff in 2018, when he defeated Democratic incumbent Pat Hankins. He has […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Party#Borden#Hunger First#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVQ

Former funeral home owner/director indicted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The former owner/director of a funeral home in Middlesboro has been indicted on charges of violating trust provision and theft, according to WRIL Radio. The report says a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Donald Clyde Creech on 38 counts of violating the trust provision of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

DA files to try juvenile double homicide suspect as adult

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 16-year-old accused of killing a grandmother and her 7-year-old grandson will appear before a judge in a detention hearing on May 12, according to the 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. Assistant Public Defender Todd Estep, who declined to comment on the case, is representing the juvenile, Armstrong revealed […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy