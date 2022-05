ROME — The Rome boys modified lacrosse team beat Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 15-5 Monday at home. Luke Hammon led the Black Knights with seven goals and seven assists. Jackson Marchione and Collin Baldyga each had two goals and two assists. Steven Mudry also scored twice for Rome. Mark Varano and A.J. Fiorini each scored a goal for Rome as well. Jacob Bruno and Aaron Coleman each had an assist.

ROME, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO