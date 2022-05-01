ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Error allows Orioles to score winning run over Red Sox

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWdH2_0fPV69nP00

Jorge Mateo scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura after a bunt by Robinson Chirinos in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the visiting Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Orioles sent Mateo to pinch run for Ramon Urias as the automatic runner at second, and with one out, the Red Sox intentionally walked pinch hitter Ryan McKenna to set up a potential double play.

Chirinos showed bunt on the first three pitches he saw from Sawamura (0-1) before getting a bunt down. It went slightly up in the air on the third base side of the mound.

Sawamura was slow to field the ball and rushed his throw to third, causing the ball to sail well over Rafael Devers’ head and down the third base line. Mateo scored easily to give Baltimore its second walk-off win of the season. The Orioles also halted a five-game losing streak.

Down 1-0, the Orioles tied the game in the eighth inning on a two-out single by Anthony Santander off Matt Barnes. Cedric Mullins’ second double of the game set up Santander’s two-strike hit.

Mullins’ other double broke up a no-hit by Nathan Eovaldi with two outs in the sixth.

After Baltimore starter Spenser Watkins allowed one run on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, six relievers followed. Jorge Lopez (2-1) breezed through a perfect ninth and stranded two in the 10th by retiring Alex Verdugo on a ground ball.

Before the Orioles scratched out two late runs, they were overpowered by Eovaldi, who retired 14 in a row until Mullins doubled down the left field line.

Eovaldi allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings. He recorded a season-high eight strikeouts (seven swinging) and did not walk a batter for the second straight outing.

An RBI single by Xander Bogaerts three batters into the game accounted for Boston’s run. The Red Sox stranded 10 and were handed their fourth walk-off loss in extra innings this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB punishes Mets’ Buck Showalter, Yoan Lopez for Kyle Schwarber incident

The New York Mets will be without manager Buck Showalter for one game after the skipper was handed a one-game suspension following MLB’s ruling that Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Kyle Schwarber during Monday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Anthony DiComo reports that Showalter has been disciplined with the one-game ban, while Lopez will be suspended for three games after he tried to hit Schwarber with a pitch during the NL East rivalry matchup on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NESN

David Ortiz Welcomes Patriots Sixth-Round Draft Pick To New England

It’s not everyday your childhood idol gives you a shoutout out Twitter, but for Chasen Hines, that’s exactly what he got on Sunday. The New England Patriots drafted the LSU guard in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines had a passion for baseball growing up. He wore the No. 34 and looked up to MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
NFL
FOX Sports

Orioles play the Red Sox in series rubber match

LINE: Red Sox -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Baltimore has gone 4-4 in home games and 7-13 overall. The Orioles have a 0-1 record in...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Chad Kuhl
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Rockies#The Red Sox
FOX Sports

Red Sox host the Angels to begin 3-game series

LINE: Angels -125, Red Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series. Boston has a 3-4 record at home and a 9-14 record overall. The Red Sox are 3-6 in games decided by one run.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy