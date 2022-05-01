ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Seeks White House Gig In Correspondent’s Dinner Skit; ‘Late Late Show’ Host Announced Departure This Week

By Brandon Choe and Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Just a few days after James Corden ’s upcoming departure from CBS’ The Late Late Show was exclusively revealed by Deadline , the late night host took his talents to the executive mansion in a video skit shown at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner tonight.

In the skit, Corden goes to the White House in search of a new job, asking the POTUS himself for a gig. Biden tells the television host that he should temporarily fill in for the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki , handle the next conference and field questions from journalists. Corden predictably fumbles most of the questions thrown at him before Psaki takes the podium back.

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns tonight to the tradition of presidential schtick for the 100-year-plus-old event.

The president is expected to come on in the 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT hour, and he’s planning to skip the dinner portion for the post-meal entertainment. That has included the president’s own material, as well as that of the featured entertainer this year, Trevor Noah.

Biden will be the first president to address the dinner since Barack Obama in 2016, as Donald Trump skipped the events during his term.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden has consulted with comedians in crafting his material, but she did not name them. “I will tell you the President has a very good sense of humor and is working hard on his own speech,” she said.

This year’s dinner will air live on C-SPAN, CNN, NBC News and other outlets on TV, live on YouTube, and online.

