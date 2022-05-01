ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Music Hall Of Fame Ceremony To Proceed Following Naomi Judd’s Death; Wynonna Expected To Attend The Judds’ Induction

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will continue with its medallion ceremony on Sunday, May 1st in Nashville following news of the death of country music icon Naomi Judd , who, along with her daughter Wynonna, was set to be inducted as The Judds .

According to a Country Music Hall of Fame rep, Wynonna Judd is expected to attend the induction ceremony.

CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, said in a statement provided to Billboard that the Judd family requested the ceremony to carry on in light of Naomi’s passing.

“ We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds…Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure,” Young said in a statement.

Other inductees are to include Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake.

Plans for a public red carpet arrivals are cancelled.

Earlier Saturday, Naomi Judd’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced the death of their mother in a statement released on social media.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement read. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Naomi Judd was 76.

No memorial plans have been announced yet.

