ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Man

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 3 days ago

Per the Alabama Law Enforcment Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:27 p.m. Friday, April 29, has claimed the life of an Anniston man. Eric D. Oden, 30, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Alabama 21 when the 2003 Lexus ES300 he was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Ford Edge driven by Elizabeth Wood, 33, of Hueytown. Oden was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash which occurred near the 237 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Munford, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

2 killed, 2 injured in weekend Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend crash involving multiple vehicles has taken the life of two people in Elmore County and injured two others, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the victims include an unnamed juvenile and a Titus woman. First responders were called to the...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Talladega, AL
City
Munford, AL
Talladega County, AL
Crime & Safety
Talladega County, AL
Accidents
County
Talladega County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Hueytown, AL
Anniston, AL
Accidents
Anniston, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Distemper outbreak, Ladd-Peebles plea deal, BOLO: Down in Alabama

A distemper outbreak has led the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to suspend canine adoptions. The suspected gunman in the 2019 Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting in Mobile has been sentenced. Flomaton police were looking for a woman suspected of stealing a riding lawnmower and a small trailer full of stuff -- including...
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Second violent inmate on the loose in Alabama

UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that the inmate in question, Mitchell Dillan Lindsey, was located and is in custody. .From The Tribune staff reports MT. MEIGS — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced the escape of a high-profile inmate, the second disappearance of a prisoner in the state over the weekend, with […]
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Lexus#Alea#Highway Patrol Division
CBS 42

3 people wanted for stealing mower, ridden from Alabama to Florida

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police are looking for three people for allegedly stealing a lawnmower and trailer. Officers were called to a home at Ringold St. Sunday, April 24 for a report of a burglary. Officers determined that the home was broken into after a lock was broken with a “bolt cutter-style tool,” according […]
FLOMATON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
AL.com

Man dead, suspect among 2 injured in north Alabama shooting, police say

A man died and two other people suffered injuries in a shooting in Decatur early this morning, the authorities said. Decatur officers said they found Charles Edward Baker Jr. suffering a gunshot wound when they responded to a disturbance call on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest at around 4:30 a.m. Police said the 42-year-old from Decatur was declared dead at Huntsville Hospital.
AL.com

Family of 11-year-old allegedly killed by Alabama man in 1988: ‘Justice was found’

The family of the girl who was murdered in Lawrence in 1988 issued a statement in the wake of the arrest of an Alabama man more than 33 years after the crime was committed. “As the family of Melissa Tremblay we would like to address the recent arrest made in her case,” Daneille Root, Tremblay’s cousin, wrote on behalf of the family in a statement released by the Essex, Massachusetts District Attorney’s Office on Friday afternoon.
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in deadly Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting in Birmingham Friday night. Dmarcco Montez Harris, 26, has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting that took place in the 4200 block of 2nd Avenue South just before 11 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Teenager arrested in Alabama following LaGrange shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL ) – A teenager has been arrested in Alabama following an an alleged fight-turned-shooting in Georgia. 18-year-old Ashton Britt allegedly drove to the area of Boston Dr. on Apr. 20 to fight with an individual. At the conclusion of the fight, he allegedly retrieved a firearm from his car and opened fire […]
LAGRANGE, GA
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy