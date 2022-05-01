Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Man

Per the Alabama Law Enforcment Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:27 p.m. Friday, April 29, has claimed the life of an Anniston man. Eric D. Oden, 30, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Alabama 21 when the 2003 Lexus ES300 he was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Ford Edge driven by Elizabeth Wood, 33, of Hueytown. Oden was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash which occurred near the 237 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Munford, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.