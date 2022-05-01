ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Dirty Birds snap Rockers' winning streak

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — The Rockers’ winning streak came to an end Saturday.

Charleston, dressed in its Charlies throwback uniforms, quickly figured out High Point starter Nell Uskali, took advantage of a couple of defensive mistakes and methodically marched to a 7-3 victory at Truist Point.

Quincy Latimore crushed two homers, giving him four on the season, and provided the biggest highlights for the Rockers as they lost for the first time in six games and fell to 6-3.

Latimore stopped a shutout by leading off the sixth with his first blast and ended High Point’s scoring with the second that led off the eighth. Latimore’s first shot was the only run allowed by winning pitcher Jose Mesa Jr. in six innings of work.

The Rockers notched their other run in the seventh when Michael Russell’s sacrifice fly scored Mike Gulino, who had laced the club’s second triple of the night (Jerry Downs wound up with the first when his drive to center hit the base of the wall and stopped).

Charleston, managed by former Rockers bench coach, Billy Horn, smacked three solo homers and a triple.

In four innings, Uskali gave up five runs and eight hits, which started with the triple leading off the first when Johnny Field missed a diving catch and a run on a subsequent groundout. Nick Longhi smacked the first home run later that inning.

Uskali committed a two-base error to start the second when he threw the ball into right field trying to get a runner on an infield bouncer that was ruled a hit. That led to a run on a groundout as the Dirty Birds (6-3) upped the lead to 3-0. They added to in the fourth on Scott Kelly’s two-run single.

Miles Williams, who was traded by the Rockers to Charleston last week, launched a homer leading off the fifth that hit the centerfield concourse and bounced off the Truist Point sign. That was the only run surrendered by Gavin Weyman in two innings of work. Juan Perez, a former Major Leaguer, belted a homer off Tanner Duncan in the ninth.

Mesa improved to 2-0. Uskali dropped to 1-1.

The teams meet again Sunday in the last game of the three-game series.

High Point, NC
