Midland, MI

NU women's tennis sweeps GLIAC semifinal, advance to Sunday's title match

Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Northwood’s top-seeded women’s tennis team swept fourth-seeded Lake Superior State 4-0 in Saturday’s GLIAC Tournament semifinal at the Greater Midland Tennis Center to advance to Sunday’s final against second-seeded Wayne State.

On Saturday, the Timberwolves won two doubles matches to earn a point. Iryna Trystan and Ekaterina Vorobeva won the first flight 6-4, while Elizaveta Velichko and Rafaella Fulop won the third flight 6-2, and the second flight went unfinished.

In singles, Velichko won 6-3, 6-2 in the first flight, Rafaella Platsiota won 6-1, 6-2 in the third flight, and Trystan won 6-4, 6-4 in the fifth flight to clinch the shutout. The second, fourth, and sixth flights went unfinished.

