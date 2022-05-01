Diocese of Toledo priest permanently removed from "priestly ministry" after Vatican substantiates sexual abuse allegations

Pope Francis gave a new mandate to his sex abuse advisory commission Friday, telling its members to work with bishops around the world to establish special welcome centers for victims and to audit the church’s progress on fighting abuse from its new perch within the Vatican. Francis warned that without more transparency and accountability from the church, the faithful would continue to lose trust in the Catholic hierarchy after decades of revelations about priests who raped and molested children and bishops and religious superiors who covered up those crimes.Francis issued the new marching orders during a meeting with the...
