Dodgers Select Carson Fulmer, Place Mitch White On COVID-IL

The Dodgers have some roster moves prior to tonight’s game, including the selection of Carson Fulmer’s minor league contract. Los Angeles also called up utilityman Zach McKinstry from Triple-A. In corresponding moves, right-hander Mitch White was placed on the COVID-related injury list, and righty Andre Jackson was sent down to Triple-A.

Assuming he makes an appearance for the Dodgers, Fulmer will pitch for his fifth different team in the last four seasons. All told, Fulmer has a 6.41 ERA over 130 2/3 career big league innings from 2016-21, pitching most recently with the Reds last season. Cincinnati claimed Fulmer off waivers from the Pirates during Spring Training, and the righty had a 6.66 ERA in 25 2/3 frames of work before the Reds outrighted him off their 40-man roster in May.

The eighth overall pick of the 2015 draft, Fulmer has yet to live up to the promise of his high selection, struggling in both the majors and at Triple-A. Fulmer has looked generally good with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate this year, posting a 2.31 ERA with a 25% strikeout rate over 11 2/3 relief innings. However, Fulmer also has a 16.7% walk rate, continuing to display the control problems that have plagued much of his pro career.