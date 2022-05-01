ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Select Carson Fulmer, Place Mitch White On COVID-IL

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuUx7_0fPUzXnR00

The Dodgers have some roster moves prior to tonight’s game, including the selection of Carson Fulmer’s minor league contract. Los Angeles also called up utilityman Zach McKinstry from Triple-A. In corresponding moves, right-hander Mitch White was placed on the COVID-related injury list, and righty Andre Jackson was sent down to Triple-A.

Assuming he makes an appearance for the Dodgers, Fulmer will pitch for his fifth different team in the last four seasons. All told, Fulmer has a 6.41 ERA over 130 2/3 career big league innings from 2016-21, pitching most recently with the Reds last season. Cincinnati claimed Fulmer off waivers from the Pirates during Spring Training, and the righty had a 6.66 ERA in 25 2/3 frames of work before the Reds outrighted him off their 40-man roster in May.

The eighth overall pick of the 2015 draft, Fulmer has yet to live up to the promise of his high selection, struggling in both the majors and at Triple-A. Fulmer has looked generally good with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate this year, posting a 2.31 ERA with a 25% strikeout rate over 11 2/3 relief innings. However, Fulmer also has a 16.7% walk rate, continuing to display the control problems that have plagued much of his pro career.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Athletic Khris Davis intends on playing this season

Khris Davis is looking to play in the majors this year and currently trying to find a team to join, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Murray relays that Davis is drawing interest from multiple clubs. Davis had a tremendous run with the Brewers and Athletics from 2013 to 2018. Over...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw Surprised By Dodgers Fans After Passing Don Sutton On All-Time Strikeouts List

Clayton Kershaw had a historic performance Saturday night, but it came in a no-decision of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Kershaw entered his fourth start of the season needing only four strikeouts to overtake Don Sutton for the most in franchise history. Kershaw struck out one batter in each of the first four innings to accomplish the feat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Sports
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Breaking: Female Baseball Player Making History On Sunday

Kelsie Whitmore is making baseball history on Sunday. Per the Atlantic League’s official handle, “[Whitmore] will start in left field and bat ninth for the Staten Island FerryHawks today.” Noting, “Kelsie will become the first woman to start a game in Atlantic League history.”. The 23-year-old...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch White
Person
Carson Fulmer
ClutchPoints

MLB punishes Mets’ Buck Showalter, Yoan Lopez for Kyle Schwarber incident

The New York Mets will be without manager Buck Showalter for one game after the skipper was handed a one-game suspension following MLB’s ruling that Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Kyle Schwarber during Monday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Anthony DiComo reports that Showalter has been disciplined with the one-game ban, while Lopez will be suspended for three games after he tried to hit Schwarber with a pitch during the NL East rivalry matchup on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

New York Mets Designate Robinson Cano for Assignment

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets have designated Robinson Cano for assignment. Cano is still owed $39 million from the Mets, but they are one of the few teams that do not need to penny-pinch. New York could have sent JD Davis, Luis Guillorme, or Dominic Smith to Triple-A but sent a clear message that they will roster the best 26 players, regardless of cost. The Mets had to make some decisions because rosters league-wide had to be reduced to 26 players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Next 3 New York Yankees prospects we should expect to get promoted

These are the next three New York Yankees prospects we should expect to get promoted to the big league roster. The New York Yankees are winning a lot this season yet they may still need to call upon the cavalry to help them out at some point. It’s not unusual for even the best teams in baseball to promote some of their better prospects to the major leagues.
MLB
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Covid#Covid Il#Triple A#Era
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The 105.5 MPH Pitch

How fast do you think a college baseball pitcher can throw?. The answer: at least 105.5 MPH. On Sunday, Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce recorded the fastest pitch of the college baseball season, when he reached nearly 106 MPH on the radar gun. That’s just unfair. Joyce could be a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Here’s The Fastest Pitch Of The MLB Season

The fastest pitch of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season was thrown on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley threw a 103 MPH fastball in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the fastest pitch of the 2022 MLB regular season to date.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Mets Make Robinson Cano Decision: MLB World Reacts

The New York Mets have decided to release Robinson Cano from their major league roster. Cano was DFA’d on Monday (designated for assignment) to bring the roster down to 26 players. Pitcher Yoan Lopez was also sent to Triple-A following Sunday’s game against the Phillies. This move shouldn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

2017 letter from MLB to Yankees regarding rules violation unsealed

In June 2020, a New York district court ordered Major League Baseball and the Yankees to unseal a letter sent by commissioner Rob Manfred to New York general manager Brian Cashman in 2017 regarding rules violations by the club from 2015-16. The Yankees appealed that ruling, but the appeal was rejected by the 2nd Circuit last week, as Evan Drellich of the Athletic reported on Thursday.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy