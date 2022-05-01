Climbing wall planned for Concrete silos

A drawing by Rafael O’Connor envisions a rock climbing wall on the back side of the concrete silos in Silo Park. Submitted image

CONCRETE — Visible from Highway 20, old concrete silos welcome visitors to Concrete and celebrate the industry that is part of the town’s history.

Now Jeremy Akers and his 12-year-old daughter Gwyneth want to build a rock climbing wall on the silos.

The pair have been working on plans for the wall for two years.

Gwyneth said the wall will not have color holds like those in a rock climbing gym. Instead, all of the holds will be gray to match the color of the silos, giving climbers a more natural experience.

Rafael O’Connor had the same idea for the concrete silos, and has lent a hand planning and drawing up the wall.

The Akers family is privately funding the wall’s construction and will reinvest money generated from it back into the town.

Since Concrete is a small town, team sports can be difficult if there aren’t enough kids to make a full team, Jeremy Akers said.

Rock climbing offers kids an individual sport, and is a hobby for locals and visitors alike.

Gwyneth said she is passionate about rock climbing and likes the challenge of figuring out how to get up a wall.

Jeremy Akers said one goal of the wall is to attract to the town visitors who may be on their way to North Cascades National Park, for example.

Experienced climbers could use the wall for training before heading to the park and beginners could rent gear and try out climbing, he said.

The father-daughter duo formed an LLC, reviewed land easements, got insurance and developed a site plan.

The next step is to rent all of the equipment needed and get started on the project. Then they can start setting the routes.

The physical work of setting the routes will not take very long, Jeremy said.

In the future, there could be a section of the silos that will be designated for bouldering, which doesn’t require ropes, making the wall more accessible to people regardless of gear.

Gwyneth said that her favorite climb so far was an artificial wall in Reno, Nevada, that she climbed when she was 10.

She liked the feeling of climbing high while spectators below cheered her on.

Gwyneth wants other people to experience the same thing in Concrete.