Brad Hawkins signs as undrafted free agent

By Trent Knoop
 3 days ago
Nobody has played in more Michigan football games than Brad Hawkins.

The Wolverines safety was initially a commit of the 2016 class as a wide receiver, but reclassified to the 2017 class, coming in as a defensive back. And he got to play right away, being a stalwart on special teams as he learned the ropes on defense.

Hawkins was thrust into action in 2018 when starter Josh Metellus was ejected for targeting in the first quarter of the first game at Notre Dame. He saw spot duty for the rest of the season before emerging as a starter in 2019.

With 2020 being a free year, Hawkins played, but didn’t depart afterwards, despite it being his senior year. He returned for his fifth-year without having redshirted, and had four passes broken up, as well as two forced fumbles — including the one that sealed the game for Michigan at Nebraska.

And now, though he went undrafted, the Camden, New Jersey native is NFL-bound, having signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

At the next level, Hawkins is thought of as a depth piece and special teams player.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
Michigan football makes top 5 for elite Texas wide receiver

The Wolverines are starting to attract top-flight wide receivers. The maize and blue made the top group for Louisiana-based five-star Shelton Sampson Jr. as they look to secure wideouts in the 2023 class. Michigan football reeled in three dynamic receivers in 2022: Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker and Tyler Morris. Now, it has West Bloomfield (Michigan) three-star receiver Semaj Morgan pledged, but is looking to add to its pass catchers of those currently on the clock. And the Wolverines have a target in mind from a familiar high school in Texas.
DESOTO, TX
