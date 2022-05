An unnamed 59-year-old man in Rowan County, North Carolina recently came across his dream car, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, on the ListedBuy website. He liked the price and the muscle car looked good, so he arranged for a wire transfer of $23,400 to be sent to a bank in Florida. The agreement was that the North Carolina man would receive the Plymouth within 9 days of the receipt of those funds, but it never showed up.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO