ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Vincent Gray signs undrafted free agent deal

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atBpu_0fPUwfW400

The former 2018 three-star recruit from Rochester, Michigan has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Gray was a three-time letterman at Michigan who played in 35 career games with 21 of those starting. Gray was an All-Big Ten honoree this past season.

Gray went from being streaky, at best, during the 2020 season at Michigan, to becoming a solid starting cornerback during the 2021 season. During this past season, Gray had 46 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

While Gray never recorded an interception at Michigan, he did has a career-high seven pass breakups this past year. Gray did a good job at being in position to make a play on the ball. Which was a huge improvement from two years ago when he got beat one-on-one multiple times.

Gray will look to make an impact for the Saints as a UDFA, and he should have a shot at making the team if his play continues to soar like it did this past year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Rochester, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Rochester, MI
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Saints Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

Bruce Jordan-Swilling will get an opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps when fighting for a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Saints have invited the Georgia Tech running back, and son of former All-Pro linebacker Pat Swilling, to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots adding another QB in undrafted free agency

The New England Patriots appear to have their franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But that didn't stop them from adding two more signal-callers Saturday. After selecting Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots added University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King in undrafted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Udfa
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Playing for Broncos is 'a dream come true' for DL Matt Henningsen

The Denver Broncos used their sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday to select Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen. In a conference call with reporters after the pick, Henningsen said it was a “dream come true” to play for Denver. After that call, he changed his profile picture on Twitter to display a throwback photo of him wearing a Champ Bailey jersey as a kid.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

Raiders Receive Stunning Grade For Value In 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and there were quite a few shocking trades and shocking picks throughout the process. While the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make their first pick until the No. 90 overall selection, a lot of analysts love what they were able to do. Of course, the Raiders didn’t have picks in the first two rounds due to the massive blockbuster trade to acquire Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Chiefs Trade

Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't done re-working their defensive backfield. On Monday, the team made a trade with the Houston Texans, acquiring cornerback Lonnie Johnson in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Per Ian Rapoport, "The Texans traded DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the Chiefs for a 2024...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers sign CB Bryce Callahan

After adding three defensive backs in last week’s NFL draft, the Chargers still aren’t done upgrading the secondary. On Tuesday, Los Angeles signed veteran CB Bryce Callahan. In Callahan’s six-year career with the Bears and Broncos, he’s accrued 194 tackles and 6 interceptions across 66 total games and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What grade would you give the Packers' 2022 draft class?

The Green Bay Packers selected 11 new players over three days during the 2022 NFL draft. Linebacker Quay Walker. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. Receiver Christian Watson. Offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. Receiver Romeo Doubs. Offensive lineman Zach Tom. Edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare. Safety Tariq Carpenter. Defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker. Receiver Samori Toure.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy