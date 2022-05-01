ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera post-fight press conference live stream

By Stephie Haynes
Bloody Elbow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us here at BloodyElbow.com around 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera post-fight press conference, live from the APEX Center in Las Vegas, NV. You can catch the video above, and...

