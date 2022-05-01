ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
City
Houston, TX
County
Houston County, TX
County
Trinity County, TX
City
Trinity, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
County
Madison County, TX
State
Texas State
County
Walker County, TX
City
Iola, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:07:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hertford; Northampton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON AND WEST CENTRAL HERTFORD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds to 45 mph, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:54:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COFFEE...ATKINSON AND NORTHWESTERN CLINCH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kaibab Plateau; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Wind speeds have decreased below advisory thresholds and the advisory will be allowed to expire at 5 PM MST.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE Winds across the lake have begun to drop off allowing the Lake Wind Advisory to expire.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Pierce, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brantley; Pierce; Ware THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE...BRANTLEY AND EAST CENTRAL WARE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CUYAHOGA...CENTRAL MEDINA NORTHERN SUMMIT AND CENTRAL LORAIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyle, Garrard, Lincoln, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boyle; Garrard; Lincoln; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lincoln, Garrard, southeastern Boyle and western Madison Counties through 830 PM EDT At 757 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stanford, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lancaster around 805 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Richmond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Alleghany and northern Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina, south central Wythe and Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia through 830 PM EDT At 748 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Jefferson, to Mouth of Wilson, to Elk Creek, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jefferson West Jefferson Independence Fries Lansing Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Clark, Delaware, Greene, Logan, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Delaware; Greene; Logan; Madison; Montgomery; Union STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN CHAMPAIGN AND SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, WESTERN DELAWARE COUNTY IN CENTRAL OHIO, CLARK, GREENE AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND UNION COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 815 PM EDT At 736 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near West Mansfield to Miamisburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Dayton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Delaware, Fairborn, Xenia, Marysville, Urbana, London, Bellbrook, Moraine, Oakwood, Yellow Springs, Wright-Patterson Afb, Northridge, West Carrollton, Plain City and Cedarville. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 42 and 78. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 47 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Nicholas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Clark, southeastern Bourbon, southeastern Nicholas and southeastern Fayette Counties through 815 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cadentown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds between 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Winchester around 755 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KY

