Flood Advisory issued for Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Delaware; Greene; Logan; Madison; Montgomery; Union STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN CHAMPAIGN AND SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, WESTERN DELAWARE COUNTY IN CENTRAL OHIO, CLARK, GREENE AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND UNION COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 815 PM EDT At 736 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near West Mansfield to Miamisburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Dayton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Delaware, Fairborn, Xenia, Marysville, Urbana, London, Bellbrook, Moraine, Oakwood, Yellow Springs, Wright-Patterson Afb, Northridge, West Carrollton, Plain City and Cedarville. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 42 and 78. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 47 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
