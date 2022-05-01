ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The sweet sounds of Jazz, warm temperatures, and a 30% chance of showers

By Art Jarrett
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Early morning showers across the Northshore, will...

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

Hot and humid, More rain arrives Friday

NEW ORLEANS — Another hot and humid day is in store with isolated showers and storms. Highs are topping out around 85 to 89 degrees. Dew points are near 70 degrees making it feel steamy. The UV Index is very high, so lather on the sunscreen if outside for long periods of time!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hot and humid with rain and storms Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Heading to Jazz Fest today? It will be very warm and humid with some rain! Shrimp boots, a poncho/rain gear, sunscreen, a hat and sunglass are recommended. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a "marginal" (low) risk of damaging wind inside thunderstorms. After this morning's rain, more pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be 85-87 degrees with a very high UV index. The breeze will be light out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

A cloudy, warm and humid Tuesday

Southerly winds today and all week will continue to bring lots of Gulf moisture to SELA. Expect dew point temperatures and thus humidity to remain very high all week and weekend. The next cold front arrives on Friday bringing with it breezy conditions, slightly lower temperatures and a 40 to...
WDSU

Hurricane Awareness Week

Another active hurricane season is forecast. Here is a look at the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Names. Sure hope we do not get to know any of them well. Ian replaced Igor in 2010 and Ivan in 2004. The "I" letter is an active letter! Warm and humid weather is forecast through the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 through Thursday. We may hit 90 by Thursday. The last time we hit 90 was September 21, 2021. There is a slight rain chance each day, but rain chances go up Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances are lower over the weekend. 20% Saturday. 10% Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to 90. Sunscreen, hat, shades and hydrate going to Jazz Fest.
WDSU

Flashback Friday: WDSU has deep history with Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS — The last weekend of April marked the return of Jazz Fest. The festival had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last time the festival was held was in 2019. WDSU's Randi Rousseau takes a look back at how the television station has been a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Rain chances go up Friday

Mild and humid in the morning with lows near 70 to the low 70s. Some patchy fog is possible. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s. There's a slight rain chance. The wind South 10-15 mph sending in the warm moist air. Patchy fog Wednesday. Lows upper 60s to low 70s. Highs upper 80s. May hit 90 by Thursday. Last time we hit 90 was September 21, 2021. Rain chances go up Friday as a cold front gets close. Keep the umbrella handy. Rain chances are low this weekend, and temperatures are high. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. 20% rain chance Saturday and 10% chance Sunday. This is hurricane awareness week. 94 names have been retired from the Atlantic Hurricane Name Lists since 1953. "I" is the most retired name. "C" and "F" are tied for 2nd place.
WDSU

Jazz Fest invests in young musicians

NEW ORLEANS — As much fun as Jazz Fest is, the festival's core is giving back to what makes New Orleans so special. Some young musicians at the Don Jamison Heritage School of Music will be performing at Jazz Fest. These musicians are learning to play music at a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

More heat Wednesday and Thursday

Morning lows drop into the upper 60s to mid 70s. Some patchy fog is possible. Hot day Wednesday. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Slight rain chance. Hot day Thursday. Highs near 90. Last time we hit 90 was September 21, 2021. The heat is on! Rain chances go up late Thursday into early Friday. There is a marginal risk severe storms. Timing looks to be early Friday. The rain may move out well before Jazz Fest starts. Some lingering showers are possible Saturday morning. Hot weekend. Highs near 90 to low 90s. Sunday is looking sunny!
WDSU

Jazz Fest opening delayed due to weather

NEW ORLEANS — The opening for Sunday's Jazz Fest has been delayed due to the weather conditions. This is according to the festival's twitter page. Gates will now open at 11:30 a.m. Make sure you stick with WDSU for updates.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WDSU

Garth Brooks concert registers as small earthquake

BATON ROUGE, La. — Garth Brooks performed in Baton Rouge over the weekend, and the concert literally rocked Tiger Stadium. An LSU professor set up a seismograph before the concert. Around 9:30 p.m., with Brooks' playing "Callin' Baton Rouge," the concert registered as a small earthquake. The last time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Jazz Fest food adds to rich history of festival

NEW ORLEANS — There are many things about Jazz Fest that make the festival such a special experience. One of the most beloved traditions at the center of the festival is the food. From Yakemein, to Mango Freezes and Crawfish Monica, food at the Fair Grounds embodies the term...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Boston 25 News

2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in photos

Jazz Fest 2022 Big Chief Cantrell Watson, of the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian tribe Wild Mohicans, chants as he parades through the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)
NEW ORLEANS, LA

