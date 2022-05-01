The sweet sounds of Jazz, warm temperatures, and a 30% chance of showers

Another active hurricane season is forecast. Here is a look at the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Names. Sure hope we do not get to know any of them well. Ian replaced Igor in 2010 and Ivan in 2004. The "I" letter is an active letter! Warm and humid weather is forecast through the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 through Thursday. We may hit 90 by Thursday. The last time we hit 90 was September 21, 2021. There is a slight rain chance each day, but rain chances go up Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances are lower over the weekend. 20% Saturday. 10% Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to 90. Sunscreen, hat, shades and hydrate going to Jazz Fest.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO