PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim homered and Zach Reks snapped a tie game with a two-RBI double, leading the the Texas Rangers past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Tuesday night. Garver and Heim went deep off Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (2-1) and the game was tied...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO