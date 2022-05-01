Knowledge for sale

Cornelius Nursery will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Spring May 6-8. Located at 7311 N. Grand Parkway W., the garden center will offer a wide selection of plants and gardening supplies as well as decorative items like custom-designed wreaths, fountains and imported pottery. The nursery will also boast seasonal plants including gourds and pumpkins during the fall and poinsettias and Christmas trees during winter. www.calloways.com/locations/spring-cornelius-garden-center.
Comments / 0