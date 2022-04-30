ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading the Bears' selection of EDGE Dominique Robinson

By Ryan Fedrau
 3 days ago
With the Chicago Bears trading Khalil Mack this offseason, Ryan Poles created a massive hole on defense. Needing an edge rusher, Poles went for Dominique Robinson out of Miami (Ohio) with the 174th overall pick in the fifth round.

Robinson plays both outside linebacker and defensive end. He can be moved around on defense before likely establishing himself in one position for the Bears.

In 15 games on defense, Robinson had 37 tackles, 11 TFL, and 6.5 sacks. Due to him playing just 15 games on defense, he is a raw talent. There’s a lot for him to work on. That should also excite fans, as Matt Eburflus has an opportunity to mold him into Chicago’s next big pass rusher.

Robinson is 6-foot-4, 276 pounds, and ran a 4.72 40-yard dash. His 40-yard dash time was .02 seconds faster than second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.

There’s certainly a lot to like about this pick. The most attractive part is that Robinson has only played on defense at a high level for two seasons. There’s a lot of room for growth, and he potentially could have been a higher draft choice if he played on defense longer. This is a big swing, but Ryan Poles might have just hit a home run.

