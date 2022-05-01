Meth and fentanyl seized in La Crosse drug searches that lead to three arrests
Three people have been arrested by La Crosse police, after two recent drug searches that turned up 22 pounds of meth and 3...www.wizmnews.com
Lock them all up and keep these criminals off the street who are the reason there are addicts and those who overdose. I blame the dealers not the addicts.
