DETROIT -- The series opener between the Pirates and Tigers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park was postponed several hours prior to first pitch due to heavy rain in the area. It will be made up on Wednesday as part of a straight doubleheader, with first pitch for Game 1 set for 1:10 p.m. ET and Game 2 slated to start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Bryse Wilson was originally slated to start on Tuesday, but the Pirates will instead turn to Dillon Peters to start Game 1 on Wednesday, with José Quintana taking his regularly scheduled turn in the nightcap.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO