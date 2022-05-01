City of Winnsboro elects Alice Wallace for mayor

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. The City of Winnsboro has elected Alice Wallace as their new mayor. John C. “Sonny” Dumas (D) secured 874 of the votes and Alice Wallace (D) secured 886 of the people’s votes.

2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election Results

Catahoula Parish 8 Mills Property Tax - Police Jury General Fund

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

382 61.2%

No

242 38.8%

Catahoula Parish Fire Protection Dist. #4, 10 Mills Property Tax

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

80 60.2%

No

53 39.8%

City of Winnsboro Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Alice Wallace

Democrat

886 50.34%

John Dumas

Democrat

874 49.66%

City of Winnsboro Police Chief

Candidate Votes Percent

Tyrone Coleman

Democrat

887 50.80%

Billy Williams

Democrat

859 49.20%

Franklin Parish Proposition #1, 1/2 Cent Sales Tax - Solid Waist Disposal

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

1,407 64.8%

No

765 35.2%

Franklin Parish Proposition #2, 4.27 Mills Property Tax - Road Eq. and Salaries

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

1,358 62.6%

No

811 37.4%

LaSalle Parish School Board, 1 Cent Sales Tax - Schools and Salaries

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

750 42.7%

No

1,005 57.3%

City of Tallulah Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Charles Finlayson

Democrat

829 50.58%

Gloria Hayde

Democrat

810 49.42%

City of Tallulah Council Member District 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Lisa Houston

Democrat

194 58.61%

Martez Robinson

Democrat

137 41.39%

City of Tallulah Council Memeber District 3

Candidate Votes Percent

Carla Harris

Democrat

199 60.49%

Andrew Sims

Democrat

130 39.51%

Ouachita Parish 9.2 Mills Property Tax - Correctional Center

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

4,474 79.4%

No

1,159 20.6%

Ouachita Parish Road Lighting District #12 - $45 Service Charge

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

24 100.0%

No

0 0.0%

Town of Rayville Police Chief

Candidate Votes Percent

Markus Turner

Democrat

424 58.89%

Willie Robinson

Democrat

296 41.11%

Tensas Parish 2.15 Mills Property Tax - Council on Aging

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

310 83.6%

No

61 16.4%

Tensas Parish Communications District, 3.21 Mills Property Tax

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

291 79.7%

No

74 20.3%

West Carroll Parish Sheriff, 1/2 Cent Sales Tax

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

582 62.6%

No

348 37.4%

City of Winnfield Council Member District 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Ada Hall

Democrat

87 62.59%

Winona Harrell

Democrat

52 37.41%

