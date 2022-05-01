Election Results: City of Tallulah Council Member Districts 2 & 3

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. Lisa Houston has been elected to serve as a City of Tallulah Council Member for District 2. Lisa D. Houston (D) secured 59% of the votes and Martez Robinson (D) secured 41% of the people’s votes.

Carla Turner Harris has been elected to serve as a City of Tallulah Council Member for District 3. Carla Turner Harris (D) secured 60% of the votes and Andrew Sims (D) secured 40% of the people’s votes.

2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election Results

This is your one-stop-shop for election results in real-time. Be sure to tune into NBC 10 News at 10 p.m. for full election coverage.

Catahoula Parish 8 Mills Property Tax - Police Jury General Fund

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

382 61.2%

No

242 38.8%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Catahoula Parish Fire Protection Dist. #4, 10 Mills Property Tax

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

80 60.2%

No

53 39.8%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Winnsboro Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Alice Wallace

Democrat

Race not called

886 50.34%

John Dumas

Democrat

874 49.66%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Winnsboro Police Chief

Candidate Votes Percent

Tyrone Coleman

Democrat

Race not called

887 50.80%

Billy Williams

Democrat

859 49.20%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Franklin Parish Proposition #1, 1/2 Cent Sales Tax - Solid Waist Disposal

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

1,407 64.8%

No

765 35.2%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Franklin Parish Proposition #2, 4.27 Mills Property Tax - Road Eq. and Salaries

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

1,358 62.6%

No

811 37.4%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

LaSalle Parish School Board, 1 Cent Sales Tax - Schools and Salaries

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

750 42.7%

No

Measure Failed Failed

1,005 57.3%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Tallulah Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Charles Finlayson

Democrat

Race not called

829 50.58%

Gloria Hayde

Democrat

810 49.42%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Tallulah Council Member District 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Lisa Houston

Democrat

Race not called

194 58.61%

Martez Robinson

Democrat

137 41.39%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Tallulah Council Memeber District 3

Candidate Votes Percent

Carla Harris

Democrat

Race not called

199 60.49%

Andrew Sims

Democrat

130 39.51%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Ouachita Parish 9.2 Mills Property Tax - Correctional Center

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

4,474 79.4%

No

1,159 20.6%

Updated: 1 day ago

94% reporting

Ouachita Parish Road Lighting District #12 - $45 Service Charge

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

24 100.0%

No

0 0.0%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Town of Rayville Police Chief

Candidate Votes Percent

Markus Turner

Democrat

Race not called

424 58.89%

Willie Robinson

Democrat

296 41.11%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Tensas Parish 2.15 Mills Property Tax - Council on Aging

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

310 83.6%

No

61 16.4%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Tensas Parish Communications District, 3.21 Mills Property Tax

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

291 79.7%

No

74 20.3%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

West Carroll Parish Sheriff, 1/2 Cent Sales Tax

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

582 62.6%

No

348 37.4%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Winnfield Council Member District 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Ada Hall

Democrat

Race not called

87 62.59%

Winona Harrell

Democrat

52 37.41%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting