Election Results: City of Tallulah Council Member Districts 2 & 3
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. Lisa Houston has been elected to serve as a City of Tallulah Council Member for District 2. Lisa D. Houston (D) secured 59% of the votes and Martez Robinson (D) secured 41% of the people’s votes.
Carla Turner Harris has been elected to serve as a City of Tallulah Council Member for District 3. Carla Turner Harris (D) secured 60% of the votes and Andrew Sims (D) secured 40% of the people’s votes.
2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election Results
Catahoula Parish 8 Mills Property Tax - Police Jury General Fund
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
382 61.2%
No
242 38.8%
100% reporting
Catahoula Parish Fire Protection Dist. #4, 10 Mills Property Tax
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
80 60.2%
No
53 39.8%
100% reporting
City of Winnsboro Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Alice Wallace
Democrat
Race not called
886 50.34%
John Dumas
Democrat
874 49.66%
100% reporting
City of Winnsboro Police Chief
Candidate Votes Percent
Tyrone Coleman
Democrat
Race not called
887 50.80%
Billy Williams
Democrat
859 49.20%
100% reporting
Franklin Parish Proposition #1, 1/2 Cent Sales Tax - Solid Waist Disposal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
1,407 64.8%
No
765 35.2%
100% reporting
Franklin Parish Proposition #2, 4.27 Mills Property Tax - Road Eq. and Salaries
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
1,358 62.6%
No
811 37.4%
100% reporting
LaSalle Parish School Board, 1 Cent Sales Tax - Schools and Salaries
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
750 42.7%
No
Measure Failed Failed
1,005 57.3%
100% reporting
City of Tallulah Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Charles Finlayson
Democrat
Race not called
829 50.58%
Gloria Hayde
Democrat
810 49.42%
100% reporting
City of Tallulah Council Member District 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Lisa Houston
Democrat
Race not called
194 58.61%
Martez Robinson
Democrat
137 41.39%
100% reporting
City of Tallulah Council Memeber District 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Carla Harris
Democrat
Race not called
199 60.49%
Andrew Sims
Democrat
130 39.51%
100% reporting
Ouachita Parish 9.2 Mills Property Tax - Correctional Center
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
4,474 79.4%
No
1,159 20.6%
94% reporting
Ouachita Parish Road Lighting District #12 - $45 Service Charge
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
24 100.0%
No
0 0.0%
100% reporting
Town of Rayville Police Chief
Candidate Votes Percent
Markus Turner
Democrat
Race not called
424 58.89%
Willie Robinson
Democrat
296 41.11%
100% reporting
Tensas Parish 2.15 Mills Property Tax - Council on Aging
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
310 83.6%
No
61 16.4%
100% reporting
Tensas Parish Communications District, 3.21 Mills Property Tax
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
291 79.7%
No
74 20.3%
100% reporting
West Carroll Parish Sheriff, 1/2 Cent Sales Tax
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
Measure Passed
582 62.6%
No
348 37.4%
100% reporting
City of Winnfield Council Member District 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Ada Hall
Democrat
Race not called
87 62.59%
Winona Harrell
Democrat
52 37.41%
100% reporting
