Salt Lake City, UT

Great Saltair Fire

ABC 4
 3 days ago

Kael Weston on missing out on the Democratic nomination

www.abc4.com

Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
natureworldnews.com

Drought Warning Issued for Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming

Drought has reportedly continued to affect the Intermountain West as of late April, resulting in the start of the annual spring snowmelt. As a result, US meteorologists have issued a new drought warning ranging from moderate to critical. The latest drought forecast confirmed previous empirical evidence that drought has worsened...
Greyhound racing nearing its end in the US after long slide

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Vera Rasnake laughed as she led a trio of barking, jostling dogs into the Iowa Greyhound Park, but her smile faded when she acknowledged that after 41 years of being around the sleek animals, her sport was teetering on extinction. After the end of a...
Utah’s Rollercoaster Weather Continues

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In what is sounding like a broken record, Utah will be seeing the up and down weather pattern continuing. We received some nice wet weather yesterday with a good portion of the northern part of the state getting moisture. But those clouds have been moved out by a high-pressure system that will bring warmer weather and clearer skies to much of Utah. But before you can really settle in and enjoy it, the rollercoaster heads into another dive and we should be seeing some more wet weather on Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

