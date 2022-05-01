Great Saltair Fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In what is sounding like a broken record, Utah will be seeing the up and down weather pattern continuing. We received some nice wet weather yesterday with a good portion of the northern part of the state getting moisture. But those clouds have been moved out by a high-pressure system that will bring warmer weather and clearer skies to much of Utah. But before you can really settle in and enjoy it, the rollercoaster heads into another dive and we should be seeing some more wet weather on Tuesday.

