ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: Midland gets early runs off Leiter in win

By Midland Reporter Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a72zE_0fPUnTYL00
Chase Calabuig (Danne' Braden)

ROCKHOUNDS 7, ROUGHRIDERS 4

At Momentum Bank Ballpark

TOP HITTERS: Chase Calabuig was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to lead the RockHounds. Teammate Max Schuemann was 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored. … Blaine Crim hit a two-run homer for Frisco.

TOP PITCHERS: Midland starter Colin Peluse improved to 3-0 after he allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts over seven innings. … Frisco reliever Tyler Thomas allowed just three hist and struck out five over three scoreless innings.

HIGHLIGHTS: The RockHounds wasted no time getting to Frisco starter and Texas Rangers No. 1-ranked prospect Jack Leiter when Calabuig connected for a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning. … Midland scored two more runs off Leiter in the second inning as Michael Guldberg had an RBI single and Schuemann added a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead. … Midland had a 7-0 lead when Frisco scored three in the top of the seventh thanks in part to a two-run shot by Crim.

NOTES: The RockHounds snapped a three-game losing streak to Frisco and evened their record on the season to 10-10. … Schuemann stole his eighth base of the season. … Midland looks to come away with a six-game series split against Frisco when the teams meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

ROCKHOUNDS 7, ROUGHRIDERS 4

Frisco  000      000      310      --          4          8          1

Midland          220      300      00x      --          7          9          0

Leiter, Tiedeman (4), Thomas (5), Jacobsen (8) and Garcia. Peluse, Whittlesey (8), Acton (9) and McCann. W – Peluse (3-0). L – Leiter (0-2). 2B – Midland: Simoneit (4). 3B – Frisco: Stowers (1). HR – Midland: Calabuig (2); Frisco: Crim (2).

T – 2:13. A – 5,230.

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Acton, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Midland, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Thomas
Person
Homer
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockhounds#Texas Rangers No#Momentum Bank Ballpark#Roughriders 4 Frisco
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
968
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy