ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: Midland gets early runs off Leiter in win

Chase Calabuig (Danne' Braden)

ROCKHOUNDS 7, ROUGHRIDERS 4

At Momentum Bank Ballpark

TOP HITTERS: Chase Calabuig was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to lead the RockHounds. Teammate Max Schuemann was 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored. … Blaine Crim hit a two-run homer for Frisco.

TOP PITCHERS: Midland starter Colin Peluse improved to 3-0 after he allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts over seven innings. … Frisco reliever Tyler Thomas allowed just three hist and struck out five over three scoreless innings.

HIGHLIGHTS: The RockHounds wasted no time getting to Frisco starter and Texas Rangers No. 1-ranked prospect Jack Leiter when Calabuig connected for a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning. … Midland scored two more runs off Leiter in the second inning as Michael Guldberg had an RBI single and Schuemann added a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead. … Midland had a 7-0 lead when Frisco scored three in the top of the seventh thanks in part to a two-run shot by Crim.

NOTES: The RockHounds snapped a three-game losing streak to Frisco and evened their record on the season to 10-10. … Schuemann stole his eighth base of the season. … Midland looks to come away with a six-game series split against Frisco when the teams meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco 000 000 310 -- 4 8 1

Midland 220 300 00x -- 7 9 0

Leiter, Tiedeman (4), Thomas (5), Jacobsen (8) and Garcia. Peluse, Whittlesey (8), Acton (9) and McCann. W – Peluse (3-0). L – Leiter (0-2). 2B – Midland: Simoneit (4). 3B – Frisco: Stowers (1). HR – Midland: Calabuig (2); Frisco: Crim (2).

T – 2:13. A – 5,230.