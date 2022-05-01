Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Knott; Leslie; Letcher; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Leslie, west central Letcher, east central Perry and southwestern Knott Counties through 800 PM EDT At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Daley, or 8 miles east of Hyden, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Viper around 740 PM EDT. Cornettsville, Daisy and Jeff around 745 PM EDT. Vicco, Arminta, Bluefield, Red Star, Sassafras, Ulvah, Wiscoal and Anco around 750 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Letcher, Blackey, Gander, Carcassonne, Smithsboro, Elko, Indian Bottom, Redfox, Amelia, Carbon Glow, Dirk, Cody, Carr Creek, Jeremiah, Littcarr, David and Amburgey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

KNOTT COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO