ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunica County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tunica by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tunica...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
County
Tunica County, MS
City
Tunica, MS
City
Kokomo, MS
State
Arkansas State
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Thunderstorm#Hughes#Commerce#Soudan#Peters Council
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbiana; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER AND HANCOCK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits or have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...western Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Pierce, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brantley; Pierce; Ware THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE...BRANTLEY AND EAST CENTRAL WARE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hertford; Northampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON AND WEST CENTRAL HERTFORD COUNTIES At 751 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conway, or near Chowan University, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Chowan University around 755 PM EDT. Murfreesboro around 800 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Milwaukee, Pendleton, Severn, Galatia and Falsons Old Tavern. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cumberland; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Monroe and central Cumberland Counties through 745 PM CDT At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tompkinsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burkesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CUYAHOGA...CENTRAL MEDINA NORTHERN SUMMIT AND CENTRAL LORAIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Albany, Centennial, Woods Landing, and the higher terrain above 8500 feet of the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will reduce visibility to a mile or less at times. Travel could be very difficult. These hazardous conditions could impact those traveling from Laramie to Rawlins along Interstate 80.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Southeastern Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Clarendon and east central Orangeburg Counties through 815 PM EDT At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Hebron to near Santee State Park. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Vance, St. Paul, Foreston, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Davis Station and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 97 and 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy