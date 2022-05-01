Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hertford; Northampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON AND WEST CENTRAL HERTFORD COUNTIES At 751 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conway, or near Chowan University, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Chowan University around 755 PM EDT. Murfreesboro around 800 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Milwaukee, Pendleton, Severn, Galatia and Falsons Old Tavern. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HERTFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO