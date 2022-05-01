Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Clarendon and east central Orangeburg Counties through 815 PM EDT At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Hebron to near Santee State Park. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Vance, St. Paul, Foreston, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Davis Station and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 97 and 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0