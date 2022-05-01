Islanders' Andy Greene: Not sure about his future

The New Jersey Devils will continue to improve their roster this offseason to break their postseason drought in 2022-23. General manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald will go back to the drawing board during the summer to solve the Devils’ goaltending dilemma to find the right netminder for the team. Goaltending was one of the ongoing issues for the 2021-22 Devils that hindered their success as seven goaltenders – Mackenzie Blackwood, Jon Gillies, Scott Wedgewood, Jonathan Bernier, Nico Daws, Akira Schmid, and Andrew Hammond all started between the posts for them this year.
