Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022;. The jackpot was an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Powerball has...
There was one winner in Wednesday night's $473 million Powerball jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was sold in Arizona, according Powerball.com. The numbers drawn were: 62, 68, 61, 11, 36. The Powerball number was 4 with a multiplier of 2. The cash value is more than $271.9 million. The previous...
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
Mega Millions is truly an appropriate descriptor and name! The winning ticket was cashed in by, get this, a couple who have been playing the lottery, since their first date. According to www.arcamax.com:. (UPI) An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the...
