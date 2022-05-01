ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Local resource fair helping those previously arrested

By Olivia Michael
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnqvG_0fPUlsUo00

Finding a job or housing is hard enough, but former inmates face their own set of challenges when it comes to life after prison.

Tennessee has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country and 46% of inmates also become repeat offenders within three years of release, according to a 2020 report.

That's why 4ward Focus hosted a resource fair Saturday at Hadley Park. It's all part of National Second Chance Month.

The organization supports families by connecting them with information, whether it's housing and employment or mental health and medical resources.

Organizations like Metro Social Services, Metro Action Commission, and Project Return were all on hand at the event.

"So we want to definitely help those parents rebuild their lives in order to be able to support those families that need it because children that have parents that are incarcerated are seven times more likely to also be justice impacted as well," said Chief Opportunity Officer for 4ward Focus, Nikki Ellis.

It was part of a two-part event. Sunday the organization will host "Sunday Praise in the Park" from 2-4 p.m. back at Hadley Park.

Comments / 1

Related
WSMV

New TN law to help save students’ lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law that passed Friday will require bus drivers to learn CPR. 1 in 100, that’s your chances of having a child born with a heart defect, according to the CDC. It’s the most common type of congenital disability, but some babies don’t show symptoms until they become teenagers or adults.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Prison#4ward Focus#Metro Social Services#Metro Action Commission
WREG

Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy