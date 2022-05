A Chattanooga native has been giving back in so many ways for years. Ladarius Price has 5 kids, a wife and a fulltime job with Cempa Community Care. But he still finds time to host an annual coat drive for kids, a basketball camp, leadership summit and giving out hundreds of dollars in scholarships every year. "He is truly living in his purpose," said Nicolaus White.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO