Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022;. The jackpot was an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Powerball has...
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers. Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1.
Its official – the Powerball Jackpot winning ticket that is worth $473 million has been revealed and it was sold in Arizona. What You Need To Know About That Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket. According to the website, a Powerball Jackpot ticket holder in Arizona had the winning $437 million...
Powerball kicked off its 30th birthday week Monday night with a $352.5 million jackpot, the second-largest for the game this year. The estimated cash payout was roughly $210 million. The winning numbers were: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2x. Nobody drew all six winning numbers,...
There was one winner in Wednesday night's $473 million Powerball jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was sold in Arizona, according Powerball.com. The numbers drawn were: 62, 68, 61, 11, 36. The Powerball number was 4 with a multiplier of 2. The cash value is more than $271.9 million. The previous...
A COUPLE who just won $66million revealed that they picked their lottery numbers 30 years ago on their first date. They spent the date decades ago scratching off tickets and eating pizza. The now-married couple, who decided to remain anonymous, are the first people to win the Mega Millions lottery...
Mega Millions is truly an appropriate descriptor and name! The winning ticket was cashed in by, get this, a couple who have been playing the lottery, since their first date. According to www.arcamax.com:. (UPI) An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the...
ONE lucky ticket won Wednesday night's massive Powerball lottery worth almost $500million. The winning numbers in April 27's Powerball draw were 62, 68, 61, 11, 36 with Powerball 4, and Power Play 2X. The estimated Powerball jackpot is $473.1million, with a cash offer of $271.9million. The winning ticket was sold...
Comments / 0