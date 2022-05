The Kansas City Royals placed catcher Cam Gallagher on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. Gallagher appeared to tweak his hamstring during Sunday's loss to the New York Yankees while he was running out a sacrifice hit. The Royals called up MJ Melendez from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Melendez will backup primary catcher Salvador Perez, but he should see a few starts while Gallagher is out when Perez is at designated hitter. Perez is starting behind the plate for Monday afternoon's contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

