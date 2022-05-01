Report: Penn State football offensive lineman Eric Wilson was signed by the New Orleans Saints

As the smoke clears from the NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons find themselves with new pieces at several positions. However, the fanbase and the experts are still divided on where this team is now and how well positioned it is for the future. When so many positions needed improvement, there was no way that everyone would be satisfied with the order of addressing the needs of the players that were picked. It shows how low the franchise is with so much attention and importance on every selection, even the two picks in the sixth round.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO