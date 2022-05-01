Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022;. The jackpot was an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Powerball has...
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers. Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1.
There was one winner in Wednesday night's $473 million Powerball jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was sold in Arizona, according Powerball.com. The numbers drawn were: 62, 68, 61, 11, 36. The Powerball number was 4 with a multiplier of 2. The cash value is more than $271.9 million. The previous...
Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
POWERBALL® is capping off its 30th anniversary week on a high note! The jackpot for the Saturday, April 23 drawing has reached an estimated $400 million ($240.8 million cash value). This week marks Powerball’s 30th anniversary. Ticket sales began on April 19, 1992, for the game’s first drawing held...
Mega Millions is truly an appropriate descriptor and name! The winning ticket was cashed in by, get this, a couple who have been playing the lottery, since their first date. According to www.arcamax.com:. (UPI) An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the...
A COUPLE who just won $66million revealed that they picked their lottery numbers 30 years ago on their first date. They spent the date decades ago scratching off tickets and eating pizza. The now-married couple, who decided to remain anonymous, are the first people to win the Mega Millions lottery...
