NEW YORK -- Six games into their season rivalry, the New York Mets are pretty much owning the Phillies and that's not exactly comforting with what lies ahead this week. The Mets beat the Phillies for a fourth time in the new season, 10-6, at Citi Field on Sunday night. The Phils ended up losing two of three in the series. They also lost two of three to the Mets three weeks ago at Citizens Bank Park.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO