Lions sign Muskegon native Kalil Pimpleton
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon native is headed to Detroit to join the Lions.
Wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Lions. After transferring from Virginia Tech, he played three seasons with Central Michigan University.
Playing as both a punt returner and a receiver, Pimpleton has more than 2,500 career all-purpose yards, and 17 touchdowns.
