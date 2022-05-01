Columbus beats DC United 3-0 to end scoring drought, skid
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne scored first-half goals and the Columbus Crew ended a long scoring drought and a six-match winless streak with a 3-0 romp over DC United in MLS play.
Santos put the Crew (3-3-3) up for good in the 28th minute when he beat keeper Jon Kempin on a free kick. Etienne later took a perfect long pass from Josh Williams and scored to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.
Darlington Nagbe capped the scoring for the Crew with a goal from outside the box in the 75th minute.
It was the first win for Columbus since a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on March 12, with the club scoring for the first time in MLS play since a stoppage-time tally against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.
