Columbus beats DC United 3-0 to end scoring drought, skid

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne scored first-half goals and the Columbus Crew ended a long scoring drought and a six-match winless streak with a 3-0 romp over DC United in MLS play.

Santos put the Crew (3-3-3) up for good in the 28th minute when he beat keeper Jon Kempin on a free kick. Etienne later took a perfect long pass from Josh Williams and scored to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Darlington Nagbe capped the scoring for the Crew with a goal from outside the box in the 75th minute.

It was the first win for Columbus since a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on March 12, with the club scoring for the first time in MLS play since a stoppage-time tally against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

