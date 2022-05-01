ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Judds to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday as planned

By Ethan Illers
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame will be held as scheduled Sunday despite the passing of Naomi Judd.

Judd died Saturday at the age of 76 .

Country music community mourns loss of Naomi Judd

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum sent out the following statement regarding tomorrow’s induction ceremony.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds. Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure.”

Public red carpet arrivals have been canceled, according to the Hall of Fame. The other inductees this year are the late Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and the late Pete Drake.

CMT also issued the below statement following Judd’s death.

“We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of the legendary Naomi Judd and honored to have shared many unforgettable moments and performances together. Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna and Ashley, and legions of fans around the world during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

